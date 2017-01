A man who tried to cross a York City street was struck and killed Tuesday night. Coroner Pam Gay says the incident happened just after 7pm near the 100-block of West Princess Street. The victim was taken to York Hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver is cooperating with the investigation. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday morning at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, PA.