York City Designated As A ‘Welcome City’

York City has been designated as a ‘Welcome City.’ Mayor Kim Bracey held a news conference Tuesday to discuss her executive order that prevents local police from inquiring about a person’s immigration status as a first point of contact. Bracey says her move will not make York a so-called ‘sanctuary city’ because local officials will not interfere with the enforcement of immigration law by the federal government. Bracey says the goal of her order is to build cooperation between law enforcement and the immigrant community.