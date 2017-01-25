New Suspect And Charges Added In PA ‘Skimmer’ Case

Federal prosecutors have added new fraud and identity theft charges against three York County men who have been arrested for allegedly placing ‘skimming’ devices at several local banks. U-S Attorney Bruce Brandler says a new suspect, 25-year old Jeshua Paonessa-Velez will have his name added to the updated indictment. The other two suspects, 34-year old Arturo Meireles-Candel and 39-year old Luis Arochom were arrested in 2015. Officials claim the trio used the devices to steal from more than half a dozen banks in York, Adams and Dauphin counties.