Lancaster City Police Shooting Leaves NY Teen Dead

A teen from New York was shot and killed by police in Lancaster City early Tuesday morning. District Attorney Craig Stedman says a confrontation along South Duke Street near North Street at around 12:30am ended with officers shooting 18-year old Jose Rodriguez. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Stedman said Rodriguez approached two officers sitting in a police vehicle and then opened fire. He says police deployed their tasers as well their firearms. No officers were injured. Stedman released no other details. The investigation continues.