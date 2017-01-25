Lancaster City Police Shooting Leaves NY Teen Dead

A teen from New York was shot and killed by police in Lancaster City early Tuesday morning.  District Attorney Craig Stedman says a confrontation along South Duke Street near North Street at around 12:30am ended with officers shooting 18-year old Jose Rodriguez.  He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.  Stedman said Rodriguez approached two officers sitting in a police vehicle and then opened fire.  He says police deployed their tasers as well their firearms.  No officers were injured.  Stedman released no other details.  The investigation continues.

