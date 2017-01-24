Lancaster Co. Killer Of Three Takes One More Life, His Own

Posted on

After serving about 8-years of three life prison terms for killing a friend and the victim’s parents, a Lancaster County teen commits suicide.  Officials say 25-year old Alec Kreider of Manheim Township hung himself last Friday in a cell at the State Correctional Institution in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.  Kreider was 16-years old when he stabbed to death Thomas and Lisa Haines and their 16-year old son Kevin in 2007.  The family was murdered as they slept in their Manheim Township home.  A college-aged daughter was not hurt in the attack.

Headlines

