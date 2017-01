Facing trial on more than 100-charges related to stealing historical items from a museum that was never built, former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed pleaded guilty Monday to 20-counts of receiving stolen property. The other charges were dismissed. The 67-year old reed served as mayor of the capitol city for 30-years stepping down in 2010. He was accused of using taxpayer money to buy nearly 2000-artifacts, some of which were found in his home. Reed will be sentenced this Friday.