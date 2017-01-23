Three People Stabbed In Two Local Attacks

West York Police say a man suffered life-threatening stab wounds to his torso early Friday morning along the 1500-block of West Poplar Terrace. The victim continues to recover after he underwent several emergency procedures. On Sunday, officers say they arrested 26-year old Logan Hale of West York and 25-year old John Kirsch of West Manchester Township. The pair have been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Meanwhile in Lancaster, a man and a woman were transported to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds on Sunday. Police say it happened just before 8am along the 500-block of East King Street. We have no word on their condition.