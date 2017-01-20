Suspect With Gun Robs York Co. Bank

A man armed with a handgun robbed a York County bank Thursday. Southwestern Regional Police say it was just after 2pm when a suspect used a weapon to steal cash from the M-&-T Bank branch in the first block of Roth’s Church Road in Spring Grove. No one was hurt. Officers say the robber wore an old man costume mask along with a black hoodie, beanie hat, snow pants and work boots.

Police describe the suspect’s escape vehicle as a late 1990s to early 2000s Ford Ranger extended cab truck that was fire engine red in color. The windows had dark tint and a split style rear window on the cab. The wheels are brushed aluminum with after market oversized tires. Also observed were black colored running boards. The right side running board has an unknown type yellow sticker displayed.

Anyone with more info can call 225-1333.