A York County man has been charged careless driving following a fatal traffic accident in Lebanon County. Police say 73-year old Richard Stauffer of Spring Grove was behind the wheel of a pickup truck last November-9th when he drove through a red light hitting another vehicle. Officers say the crash at the intersection of South Ninth and Chestnut Streets seriously-injured a passenger in the other car, 60-year old Hector Primental-Objio. He later died. No one else was hurt.