Just A Voice on Main Street: What I want from the New Government!

What do you want from Trump? I get asked, and I ask that question of others all the time. Here are some simple thoughts as to the answer. I want as much choice to make good and bad decisions within the law as I can get . I want the government to respect that my choices will lead to authentic life and real economic growth because those are the wants and needs that I choose. I want the government to make policies that I cannot make for myself which will benefit all in America, not some at the detriment of others. Where the government is involved, I want every decision , bill and law designed to encourage independence by every American. I want to know that the money that is being taken from me and being invested for me will be done so without being wasteful, and will be done in a responsible manner, and will in a larger sense benefit me and the society I live in where I can see it or feel it. If money taken from me is redistributed to others, I want it to be done justly with the understanding that when my time comes, the money that I have invested will be justly distributed to me. (I don’t invest in things that lose money, or does not provide the same benefit to me in the long run. ) I want the deals made with other countries to always benefit my nation first, as well as the other partner with whom we make a deal. I don’t want to see deals that cannot openly be verified. I don’t want to see deals where the chances are better that that partner will break the deal.

Finally, I want freedom with responsibility to shape my own life in all of the areas that I can do for myself. I will make authentic, and good choices given the opportunity. Where there are areas I cannot do for myself, and requires the partnership of government, I would ask them to respect my freedom and my ability to choose in every choice they make. This is my simple answer on what I want. How about you?…Gary Sutton