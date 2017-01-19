Fugitive Possibly On The Loose In South Central PA

Residents in south central Pa. are getting a heads-up about a fugitive that officials say is armed and dangerous. The Pa. Board of Probation says 41-year old Lawrence Bradley, also known as “Crazy Horse” is wanted for multiple offenses including aggravated assault and firearm violations. They say Bradley is known to frequent York, Cumberland and Dauphin Counties as well as York City. The suspect is described as a black man with brown eyes, hair and is 5 foot 10 with a scar on his right arm. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers welcome information about Bradley’s whereabouts at 1-800-4pa-tips.