Suspected Drug Ring Busted In Lancaster

After a month-long undercover investigation, Lancaster City Police say they have busted a suspected drug ring. Officers say they recently used a search warrant for an apartment in the 600-block of East Orange Street. Once inside they allegedly discovered more than 100-bags of heroin along with other drugs, packaging materials and some cash. Police have charged 44-year old Lydia Rose and 35-year old Pedro Maldonado-Ortiz with various drug-related offenses. Rose is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on $150,000 bail while Ortiz is not in custody. City officials have since condemned the property.