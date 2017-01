A Lancaster County man is ordered to serve from 3-to-6 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while DUI. The District Attorney’s Office says 38-year old Benjamin Manotti’s blood-alcohol level was 3-times the legal limit when he caused a traffic crash on January-16th of last year. The incident in Pequea Township killed 38-year old Gregory Pizarro. The charge was Manotti’s third DUI offense since 2005.