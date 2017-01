The man wanted for a York City shooting last month awaits extradition after he was arrested in New York City. Using a tip, officials with the U-S Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force captured 42-year old Ashanti Rideout at a home in Brooklyn Thursday morning. Rideout is charged with attempted homicide and a weapons offense following the December-10th shooting of a man at Pandora’s Box nightclub on East Market Street.