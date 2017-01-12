Wagner Announces Run For Governor

The first Republican challenger for Governor Tom Wolf, a York County native, is another resident. 61-year old State Senator Scott Wagner of Spring Garden Township officially announced his candidacy Wednesday at his business Penn Waste in East Manchester Township. Wagner said among his priorities would be pension reform, cutting regulations and lower unemployment. He added he would not be running for two offices in 2018. Wolf has said he intends to run for re-election although he has not yet officially announced a second run.