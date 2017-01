The youngest person ever to be charged with murder in York County has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder and multiple counts of reckless endangerment and firearms offenses. Officials say 17-year old Leonard Green III of York City admitted to killing 17-year old Patrick Winter along the 300-block of East King Street. The incident happened in June of 2014 when green was 14-years old. A judge will determine the sentence which he will announce at a hearing on March-2nd.