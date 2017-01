The Lancaster County woman who pleaded guilty to robbing the same supermarket twice in three days last spring has been sentenced. Officials say 48-year old Kathleen Moore used a gun to steal cash from the Weis Market location along the 1000-block of Millersville Pike last May-1st and 3rd. No one was hurt. Last September, Moore admitted to felony robbery and other offenses. A judge has now ordered her to serve from 3-to-12 years in prison.