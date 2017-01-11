Lancaster Co. Cop Delivers Organ For Emergency Surgery

A vehicle heading from York to Philadelphia trying to transport an organ for emergency surgery last weekend slid off a Lancaster County road and became disabled. Officials say it happened at around 9:30-Saturday morning along Route-222. But the story has a happy ending thanks to Sergeant Darrick Kepply with the East Cocalico Township Police Department. He responded to the scene and then drove a surgeon and the donated liver to the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, just in time for a patient who was waiting in an operating room.