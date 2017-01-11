Fire Displaces One In Columbia

A fire in Columbia, Lancaster County leaves one resident homeless. Officials blame the 5pm blaze in the 200-block of 4th-Street on an electrical problem. There were no injuries. Damage from the flames was estimated to be up to $60,000.
