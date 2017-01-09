Two Dead After York Co. Traffic Accident

Posted on

Alcohol was a factor in a double-fatal traffic accident in York County over the weekend.  Newberry Township Police say two vehicles collided on Old Trail Road near Stevens Road just after 4:30pm Saturday.  Officials say the driver from one vehicle, 46-year old Anthony Fickes of Etters, died along with a passenger from the other vehicle, 56-year old Edna Mikos of York Haven.  Four others were injured including a child who was flown byLife Lion to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.  We do not know their current conditions.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.