Two Dead After York Co. Traffic Accident

Alcohol was a factor in a double-fatal traffic accident in York County over the weekend. Newberry Township Police say two vehicles collided on Old Trail Road near Stevens Road just after 4:30pm Saturday. Officials say the driver from one vehicle, 46-year old Anthony Fickes of Etters, died along with a passenger from the other vehicle, 56-year old Edna Mikos of York Haven. Four others were injured including a child who was flown byLife Lion to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. We do not know their current conditions.