Police Chase In York Ends With Crash In Columbia

Posted on

A police chase along Route-462 from York County into Lancaster County ends with a crash in Columbia and an arrest.  Police say it was around 2:30-Sunday morning when the suspect vehicle eluded a traffic stop and hit speeds of around 100mph before it crashed in the 600-block of Locust Street.  The driver and 2-passengers bailed out.  Officers say they found 23-year old Theron Robinson Jr. of Hellam Township hiding under an SUV.  Robinson has been charged with multiple offenses.  A 22-year old lancaster man was also taken into custody.  The other passenger escaped on foot.  A discarded handgun was recovered.  No one else was hurt.

Headlines

