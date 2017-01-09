Police Chase In York Ends With Crash In Columbia

A police chase along Route-462 from York County into Lancaster County ends with a crash in Columbia and an arrest. Police say it was around 2:30-Sunday morning when the suspect vehicle eluded a traffic stop and hit speeds of around 100mph before it crashed in the 600-block of Locust Street. The driver and 2-passengers bailed out. Officers say they found 23-year old Theron Robinson Jr. of Hellam Township hiding under an SUV. Robinson has been charged with multiple offenses. A 22-year old lancaster man was also taken into custody. The other passenger escaped on foot. A discarded handgun was recovered. No one else was hurt.