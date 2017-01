A weekend traffic accident in East Hempfield Township claimed the life of a Lancaster County man. Police say a sedan traveling westbound on Route-30 between Harrisburg Pike and Rohrerstown Road struck a guardrail and drove into the median at around 1:30 Sunday morning. The victim, a 38-year old man from Pequa, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His Identity was being withheld pending family notification.