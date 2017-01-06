Teen Charged As An Adult In Lancaster Co. Shooting Death

The teen charged with shooting a 15-year old to death last summer in Mountville will be tried as an adult. A judge made that ruling Thursday for 17-year old George Rosado in the August killing of 15-year old Ibram Hanna. Rosado was arrested for theft of a firearm, a felony, along with misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say Rosado took the weapon from an unlocked vehicle. They say he thought the weapon was not loaded after he removed the clip. But there was a round in the chamber when Rosado pointed the gun at Hanna’s head and pulled the trigger. Rosado is being held in the Lancaster County Prison and his bail was set at $100,000.