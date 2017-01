An autopsy is set for Friday after a body is found burning along a York County road. West Manchester Township police say they were called to the intersection of Hokes Mill Road and Old Salem Road just before 5am Thursday. That’s where officers found a dead African-American man on fire nearby. Coroner Pam Gay identifies the victim as 23-year old Juan DeJesus of Philadelphia. The investigation includes the York County District Attorney’s Office and a State Police Fire Marshall.