A funeral is set for Thursday morning for a Pa. State Trooper killed in the line of duty. The services for 23-year old Landon Weaver will be held at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona. Weaver had been on the force for just over a year when he was shot and killed last Friday while investigating a domestic-related incident. Officials say the suspect, 32-year old Jason Robison was killed in a shootout the next day in an unoccupied mobile home in Huntington County.