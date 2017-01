A driver in Lancaster County says another car hit her and then things got worse. Manheim Township Police say an 18-year old woman was driving along Route-30 near Route-72 Tuesday around 5:30am when a nearby car hit her vehicle. The 18-year old pulled over but that’s when the couple in the other car robbed her of $500. No one was hurt. Officers only describe the suspect vehicle as a smaller, red older model.