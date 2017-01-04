Sewer Rates In York May Go Down

Following a spending plan proposed by York Mayor Kim Bracey,sewer rates in York would fall slightly under a proposal heard by the York City Council Tuesday night.

The plan called for increasing the rate by 10 percent, to $9.65 per 1,000 gallons. City Council then whittled that down to $9.15 after deciding to spread sewage system improvement projects over two years.

After the budget was adopted, Bracey’s administration proposed reducing the rate to $9.10 citing cost savings and a larger-than-expected grant.

City Council is scheduled to vote on the reduced rate at its meeting on Jan. 17.

///////////