Emergency crews were called to the 400 block of State Street in East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County.shortly before 3 a.m.

A man died from smoke inhalation after he ran back into the house, according to officials. The coroner has identified the victim as 47 year old Richard Wealand.

Wealand’s wife, daughter and dogs were also home at the time of the blaze. All of them were able to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation