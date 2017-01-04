Drugs Among Items Found In Car In Lancaster.

Police seized almost nine grams of cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and nearly $2,000 from a car in Lancaster with four teens inside .

According to police, they pulled over a red Volvo Sedan in the 100 block of Chesapeake Street on Dec. 31 for an equipment violation.

Police said a 15-year-old was the driver and officers observed a sandwich bag of marijuana in the armrest.

When police removed one person from the back of the car, a firearm was resting on the floorboard.

Police said cocaine and cash were found on that juvenile and another 16-year-old was released to his family.

The driver was cited with driving without a license, the 17-year-old faces gun charges and drug charges while the 16-year-old faces a marijuana possession charge.