Woman Drives Into The Susquehanna River In York Haven

the woman is OK but was taken to a hospital Monday evening after driving her vehicle into the Susquehanna River in York Haven, according to Newberry Township Police.

Northeastern Regional Police attempted to stop the woman for an alleged traffic violation in its jurisdiction, but she continued driving her vehicle into the York Haven area.

Officers found her in at a public boat launch area in York Haven known as “the point.” She then drove her vehicle into the river as officers were trying to talk with her.

Emergency responders were called in to help rescue the woman. Officers were about waist-deep in the water as they pulled her out,

Officers did get her registration information and went to the address. They learned that she might be emotionally upset.

The name of the woman has not been made available …