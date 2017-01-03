Two Men Charged In Connection With A Shooting On New Year’s Day

27 year old Chayanne Ramirez, of the 300 block of South Queen Street, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

32 year old Eric Keith Rivers, of the first block of East Cottage Place, has been charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property,among other charges.

Police found most of the evidence in a bag under Rivers’ daughter’s bed.

Both men were denied bail and committed to York County Prison.

The York City Police Department encourages anyone with any information to contact them at (717) 846-1234 or to text tips at 847-411.