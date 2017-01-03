Governor Wolf Offers Condolences To The Family Of A Slain Trooper

.

Governor Tom Wolf and State Police Commissioner Colonel Tyree Blocker visited the state police barracks in Walker Township to pay their respects to the family of 23-year-old Landon Weaver, a state trooper who was killed in the line of duty.

Governor Wolf also ordered all commonwealth flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Weaver. The flags will remain lowered until sunset today.

Weaver was shot and killed when he responded to a domestic violence call in Juniata Township on Friday night. The shooting suspect, Jason Robison, was killed in a shootout with police on Saturday.