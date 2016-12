. PA Turnpike tolls will increase by 6 percent after midnight on January 7th.

Turnpike officials say revenues will fund a recently approved 10-year spending plan.You can expect annual increases of up to 6 percent until 2044.

To assure that the best decisions are being made on capital expenditures.

Commissioners have ordered a system-wide reassessment of all Turnpike improvement projects in both the design and construction phases