Texting Driver In Lancaster Won’t Go To Jail For Fatal Crash

The Lancaster County man who admitted to texting while driving and causing a fatal traffic accident won’t be going to prison. Officials say 25-year old Phong Pham of Quarryville pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter among other offenses for a July-2015 crash on Beaver Valley Pike in Strasburg Township that killed 78-year old Eva Kunkle of New Providence. Pham was sentenced from 6-to-23 months of monitored house arrest along with 3-years probation. He must also pay for Kunkle’s funeral expenses as well as serve 200-hours of community service.