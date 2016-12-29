Rape Charges Filed Against Two Men In Lancaster

Two Lancaster City men have been accused of raping young girls. Police have charged 49-year old Julio Ramirez with rape and indecent assault among related offenses against a girl starting last year when she was 11. Officers allege the incidents happened in multiple locations in the city over a 2-year time span. Meanwhile, 30-year old Marcelo Figueroa was arrested for similar charges following alleged attacks on a girl over a 4-year span beginning when she was 7. Both men are being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.