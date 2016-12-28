YMCA Of York And York County Will Terminate Their Lease

The YMCA of York and York County will terminate a lease at a facility where its eastern branch has operated for the last several years. President and CEO Larry Richardson says.effective Feb. 28 of 2017, the YMCA will end its lease there.

But Richardson made one point clear ,: the branch is not closing.

Instead, the East York Advisory Board and other staff members are working toward reverting back to offering programs without leasing a facility.

The branch will still operate some of its programs through other places in eastern York like churches, fire halls and schools.