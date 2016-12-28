Pennsylvania wildlife officials now know what caused the mysterious deaths of a bear and her three cubs

On Dec. 6, the West Wyoming Police Department received a call about a dead bear cub, according to an early December Facebook post. Instead of one bear cub, officials found four dead bears, which had no signs of trauma.

With few clues about what caused the bears deaths, wildlife officials decided to send two of the bodies to the Penn State Animal Diagnostic Laboratory for testing.

According to the toxicology report, it wasn’t human interference that caused the bears untimely deaths, but a common shrub.

The 300-pound bear and her cubs consumed leaves and seeds of an English Yew plant, which can be deadly if consumed by animals or humans, according to a Dec. 22 Facebook post from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.