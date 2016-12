A woman allegedly picked up a Christmas tree and threw it at another woman during a Christmas Day fight in Red Lion.

52 year old Karen Elaine Harrelson, of the first block of First Avenue, Red Lion, faces two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Harrelson’s home at 3:03 p.m. on Sunday for a domestic disturbance. Once there, a trooper met Harrelson, who told him there had been a fight at the home involving family members….