THE PRICE TO FILL UP IS GOING UP

The price to fill ‘er up is going up in Pennsylvania with the new year

Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, the nation’s highest gas tax will increase by another 8 cents per gallon.

Drivers will pay about 78 cents per gallon in tax, up from just under 70 cents this year.

The state’s wholesale gas tax funds road construction and infrastructure maintenance. Pennsylvania has the fifth-largest road network in the United States.

A PennDOT spokesman says it has used the money to fix thousands of structurally deficient bridges and fund $2.5 billion in road construction