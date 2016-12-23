York Co. Man Pleads Guilty In Stabbing Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

In exchange for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, a Wrightsville man has pled guilty to 1st-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend. Police say 23-year old Marcus Bordelon stabbed 21-year old Samantha Young 52-times in April of 2015. Young’s body was discovered in a shed in the backyard along the 100-block of Chestnut Street in Wrightsville. 20-year old Natasha Stover of Manchester Township has also been charged with 1st-degree murder in the case and is awaiting trial. Prosecutors say they have thousands of text messages between Bordelon and Stover as they allegedly planned the killing. Stover is being held in the York County Prison without bail.