PA Drivers Get New Weapon To Battle Winter

Dozens of drivers in Pa. were left stranded last winter due to Snowstorm Jonas. That’s why state officials began work on a new cell phone app. Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that 511-connect will provide information updates to motorists in the event of a long-term road closure due to accidents on the Pennsylvania turnpike or other state roadways. The system will only work in areas with cell phone service, and it is not a substitute for calling 9-1-1 if you have an actual emergency in your vehicle. Learn more about 511-connect and the other apps online at:

readypa.org