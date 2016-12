A Hanover man has been arrested for an arson at a vacant home in the borough. The blaze heavily-damaged a house in the 600-block of Broadway last month. Police have charged 45-year old Andrew Pinda with setting the fire and with breaking into a home in the 100-block of Eichelberger Street 3-weeks ago. Pinda is being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.