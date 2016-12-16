Update: Lancaster Bank Robbery Suspect On Parole For Murdering Wife

The elderly Mount Joy man charged with stabbing a bank employee during a robbery was out on parole for killing his wife. Northwestern Regional Police say 73-year old Harvey Fitz faces armed robbery and aggravated assault offenses among others after Wednesday morning’s hold up at the M-&-T branch on South Market Street in Elizabethtown. Officers say Fitz tried to disguise himself by was his face black. The woman was treated at a hospital. There were no other injuries. Officials say Fitz was sentenced from 17-to-40 years in prison back in 1998 for the murder of his wife in Hershey. Fitz is being held on $1-million dollars bail in the Lancaster County Prison.