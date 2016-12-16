Lancaster Sports Club Damaged By Fire

No word yet on the cause of a Thursday morning fire in Lancaster. Officials say flames caused over $300,000 in damage to the southern Lancaster County Farmers Sportmen’s Association along Hallow Road in New Providence. There were no injuries.
